Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 134,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

