Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $154,140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,298,426,000 after acquiring an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,695.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 349,601 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $378.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.46 and a 200 day moving average of $380.30. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.