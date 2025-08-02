Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys 600 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 19,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.87. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.18.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

