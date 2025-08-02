Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Hershey by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HSY opened at $188.70 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.