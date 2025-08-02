Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

