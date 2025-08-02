Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 109 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $269.49 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
