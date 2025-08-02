Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.