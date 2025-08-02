Banco Santander S.A. Has $43.43 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $462.74 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.88 and its 200-day moving average is $467.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

