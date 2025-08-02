Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $165,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.