Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,190,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $3,335,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,801.44. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 288,820 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $35,290,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,065,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,187,311.21. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,635,562 shares of company stock valued at $291,955,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $117.56 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.