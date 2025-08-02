The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $125.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

