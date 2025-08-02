OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after buying an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $124.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

