American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570,320 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $359,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

