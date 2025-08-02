Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,486,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.61. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

