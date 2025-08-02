Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

