The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

