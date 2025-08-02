Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 4.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $715,793.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,565.05. This represents a 31.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,381 shares of company stock worth $7,836,789. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

