Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.