Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Arista Networks stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 288,820 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $35,290,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,065,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,187,311.21. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $99,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,512.80. This trade represents a 10.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,635,562 shares of company stock worth $291,955,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

