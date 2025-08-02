Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $176.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

