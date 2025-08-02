Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 5,467 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 314.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 2,005,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 176,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 186,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $14,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.7%

MP opened at $63.75 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.08 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

