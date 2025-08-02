NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 2,825 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,154 shares of company stock worth $572,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.