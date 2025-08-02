Asset Planning Inc Decreases Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Asset Planning Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up 9.4% of Asset Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Planning Inc’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,113 shares of company stock worth $173,419,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 1.6%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,582.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,507.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,406.48.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

