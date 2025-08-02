Banco Santander S.A. Sells 23,700 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.87% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $36,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $173.86.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

