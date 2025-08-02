US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 311.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765,078 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $100,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.33 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

