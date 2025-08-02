Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 25,792 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $60.63 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

