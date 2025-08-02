Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:MMC opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.27 and a one year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

