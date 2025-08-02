Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Natera by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 8,233.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,270,000 after buying an additional 393,149 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $31,959,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,126.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 233,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after buying an additional 214,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 935,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after buying an additional 194,931 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,922,509.35. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,936 shares of company stock worth $7,483,846. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Natera Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $134.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.88. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Natera’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

