20,666 Shares in BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of BanColombia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BanColombia by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BanColombia by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BanColombia by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BanColombia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

BanColombia Stock Performance

NYSE CIB opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BanColombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $46.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BanColombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

BanColombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

