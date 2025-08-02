Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Price Hits $0.15

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyhedra Network has a market cap of $50.38 million and $11.67 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,444,444 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network.

Polyhedra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 292,861,111 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.15339952 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $11,831,246.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyhedra Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyhedra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

