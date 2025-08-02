Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,350 Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Core Natural Resources from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 57.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

