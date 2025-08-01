RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) & Belden (NYSE:BDC) Head to Head Comparison

RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Free Report) and Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Belden shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of RiT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Belden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RiT Technologies and Belden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A Belden 8.35% 22.28% 8.23%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Belden $2.46 billion 1.98 $198.43 million $5.18 23.82

This table compares RiT Technologies and Belden”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Belden has higher revenue and earnings than RiT Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RiT Technologies and Belden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Belden 0 0 4 0 3.00

Belden has a consensus price target of $132.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Belden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Belden is more favorable than RiT Technologies.

Summary

Belden beats RiT Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RiT Technologies

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments. It also offers Beamcaster, an indoor wireless optical solution that allows high-speed, high-bandwidth transmission through optical signals between the central station and the user station. The company's solutions are deployed in a range of organizations, including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare, and education institutions. RiT Technologies Ltd. markets its products through independent distributors, resellers/integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and other strategic alliance partners with companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. RiT Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Stins Coman Incorporated.

About Belden

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations; and end-to-end fiber and copper network systems. This segment serves commercial real estate, education, financial, stadiums and venues, military installations, and broadband and wireless service providers, as well as data centers, governments, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment offers network infrastructure and digitization solutions; secure networks for the digitization and automation of industries and infrastructure; and products and solutions covering various aspects of data handling, including acquisition, transmission, orchestration, and management for applications in discrete automation, process automation, energy, and mass transit. It sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

