Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – July 29th

Tesla, Li Auto, QuantumScape, Vale, and Rivian Automotive are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacture, and support of electric mobility. This category includes automakers that build electric cars and trucks, battery and component suppliers, and firms that develop charging infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth and technological innovation in zero-emission transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.65. 57,018,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,153,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 185.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.04. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

NASDAQ LI traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,895,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,691. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. 53,575,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,715,535. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 33,469,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,479,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. 21,957,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,188,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.73. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.81.

