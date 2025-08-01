Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,433,000 after acquiring an additional 985,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,318,000 after acquiring an additional 918,559 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 671,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 501,053 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $110,209,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,073,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $721,452,000 after acquiring an additional 371,589 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3%

NSC opened at $278.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.45. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

