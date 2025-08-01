Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,671,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $739.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $774.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $700.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

