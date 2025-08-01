Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.1% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

