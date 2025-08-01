Davis R M Inc. Buys 602 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,986 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

