Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,633 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 3,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $533.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.13. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.