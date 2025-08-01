Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 70,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

