Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 7,845 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $4,258,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

