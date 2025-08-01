Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $739.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $700.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $774.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

