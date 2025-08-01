BCGM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 180,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

