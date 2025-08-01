Davis R M Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,543,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.27.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.10 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $340.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.