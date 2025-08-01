Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4%

UNP opened at $222.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.93. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

