Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $396.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

