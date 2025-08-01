Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.44. The company has a market capitalization of $396.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

