Nuclear Stocks To Follow Now – July 29th

GE Vernova, Oklo, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $11.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $636.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,587. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.81, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $655.65.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. 11,694,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,224,623. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.61. 1,671,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,704. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.52. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.95. 2,496,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,398. Vistra has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,413. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00.

