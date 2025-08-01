7,168 Shares in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,665,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

