Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 target price (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $723.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $737.88. The company has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

