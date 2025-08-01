Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,773 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

